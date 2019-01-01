Sturridge delays decision on next club despite Trabzonspor offer

The England striker will wait to the end of the transfer window before making his final decision on a future move to Turkey

Daniel Sturridge has delayed making a decision on his next club despite being offered a lucrative contract by Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The former striker's agent, Clifford Bloxham, travelled with the player's uncle and manager, Dean Sturridge, and his mother, Grace, to meet with Trabzonspor vice-president Sertac Guven last week.

Goal can confirm they offered the international a two-year deal worth around €3 million (£2.8m/$3.3m) per season - one of the biggest in the club's history - but are yet to receive a definitive answer on whether Sturridge will accept it.

Despite reported interest from , , and , Trabzonspor are the club to have made the best offer for the 29-year-old free agent.

side and clubs in have also been credited as potential destinations while Sturridge could yet agree a move to the Premier League.

Clubs in the English top flight have until September 2 to name their final squads for the first half of the campaign, and as such Sturridge could still be signed in the next two weeks.

Having joined from in January 2013, Sturridge struggled with injuries for much of his time at Liverpool.

The striker scored 21 goals in a memorable 2013-14 campaign, but since that season has failed to start more than 11 league matches for the Anfield outfit.

In his final year with Liverpool he made 27 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals, and was an unused substitute in June's final victory over .

Overall, Sturridge scored 67 goals in 160 appearances during his time with Liverpool.

"Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the club's official website upon confirmation of his departure.

"He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important."