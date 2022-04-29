Strasbourg complete late comeback against PSG to keep European hopes alive amid dream season

A stoppage time goal from Anthony Caci completed a stunning comeback for Strasbourg against PSG to boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe.

Julien Stephan's side were trailing 3-1 going into the final 15 minutes, but Marco Verratti’s own goal gave them hope before Caci volleyed home Dimitri Lienard’s left-wing cross in the 91st minute to secure a dramatic draw.

The point lifts Strasbourg, who were in the second tier as recently as 2017 and in the fourth tier a decade ago, up to fifth in the table and on course for their highest top-flight finish for more than 40 years.

Watch Strasbourg’s late comeback against PSG

68' Strasbourg 1-3 PSG 😌



94' Strasbourg 3-3 PSG 😳



They may have already won the league, but the troubles at PSG continue on... pic.twitter.com/RRwgnXReDD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2022

Goooooooool, Caci encontró el gol sobre la hora para empatar el partido, Estrasburgo regresó y le está quitando los puntos sobre la hora al PSG pic.twitter.com/28l2qPOMXw — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 29, 2022

Former PSG striker Kevin Gameiro had opened the scoring for Strasbourg only for Kylian Mbappe to level for the visitors before half-time.

Two goals in four second-half minutes from Achraf Hakimi and Mbappe seemingly put champions PSG on course for another victory.

But Verratti’s own goal halved the deficit, before Caci’s fine finish completed the comeback and sent the Stade de la Meinau into raptures.

If Strasbourg do hold onto fifth place, it would be their highest Ligue 1 finish since 1980 and will secure a second European campaign in four seasons. There's also legitimate hope of a Champions League position, as the team are just two points out of third place.

It represents a dream revival for a side that suffered bankruptcy a decade ago and was playing in the fourth tier.

Article continues below

The draw will do little harm to PSG’s campaign given the league is already secured, but it may put more pressure on Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Tottenham boss has been forced to field questions about his future at the club over the past week, while current Spurs coach Antonio Conte was forced to deny reports he was being lined up for the job at Parc des Princes.

Further reading