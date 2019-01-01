Steve Mounie earns Jan Siewert's praise after ending Huddersfield Town's winless run

The Benin international was on target at the John Smith's Stadium to end the Terriers' three-month winless run in the Premier League

manager Jan Siewert has showered praise on Steve Mounie for his match-winning effort in their 1-0 defeat of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old pounced on a loose ball in the stoppage time to score his second league goal in the elite division this season.

The goal handed Siewert his first win since he succeeded David Wagner in January and the club's first league victory since November 20 when they defeated the same opponent 2-0.

And the gaffer has reserved a special mention for the Benin international while lauding his team for their overall display.

“I’m so proud of Steve Mounié because as a striker you need that feeling of scoring and he’ll really enjoy that tonight," Siewert told club website.

“The players won on the pitch tonight, they showed that we will fight to the end. I really believed that the goal would come and in the end it did.

Article continues below

“Since I arrived here the fans have supported me and it’s incredible how brilliant they are. It’s not just a squad and the staff, it’s all of us and the supporters deserved that tonight.”

Huddersfield Town are still bottom-placed in the table with 14 points from 28 matches - 11 points from safety.

Mounie will be looking to lead the Terriers to their fourth win of the season when they travel to to take on Chris Hughton's men for their next league fixture on Saturday.