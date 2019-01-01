Sterling: Man City should be gunning for three straight Premier League titles

The England winger is already eyeing success next season as this campaign draws to a close and his side closes in on a title

Raheem Sterling wants to win three Premier League titles in a row with if they can clinch the crown against .

City won the title in record-breaking fashion last season and would make it back-to-back league successes if they match or better ’s result against on Sunday, with the Reds just one point behind.

But Sterling is still hungry for more silverware and is already thinking about next season.

“If you've won it two years in a row and have the same players, the same manager, I don't see why you shouldn't be looking to win it again,” Sterling said.

“Nothing has changed. Other teams will be trying even harder to win but at the same time, if you can win it twice in a row, then have a chance to win it a third time.

“I think you have to look at that and try and win it because you are creating history.”

The winger was crowned the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year after scoring 17 goals and assisting 12 more in 33 league appearances this season to help his side to the top of the table and has evolved into a goalscoring threat under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola.

And he’s still looking to reach a higher level as a player, with the hope of winning more titles with his club.

“It's always the case that I'm looking to improve.

"I'm a professional, 24 years of age, being in title runs and winning trophies is the most important thing as a player.

“Each year you try to do better than your previous, that's exactly what I'm doing and for sure I want to get better.

Article continues below

“There's more that I set out to do. This is the stuff I want to achieve and for sure I'll do my best to get there.”

City have also won the this season and are into the final, where they will take on .

If they go on to lift both the Premier League and FA Cup trophies, they will become the first team in history to complete a domestic treble.