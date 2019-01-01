Sterling can score 30 this season - Guardiola

The Spaniard believes his England international winger can go five goals better than he did last term

boss Pep Guardiola believes that Raheem Sterling can score 30 goals across all competitions this season.

The winger managed 25 last term, hitting 17 in the Premier League as City won a domestic treble.

But despite those impressive statistics, Guardiola thinks Sterling can do even better.

“Yeah, ­hopefully [he can score 30]. It will be good for him and for the team,” Guardiola said.

“When he’s in front of the goal, he puts it in the net. So, he can do it, yeah. He scored 25 last season, and 25 to 30 is only five goals. So he can do it.

“But I don’t know. I never spoke with Sergio Aguero, or Gabriel Jesus, or Raheem, with any of the people up front, about what are their dreams and targets, so I don’t know, ­honestly.

“I think they’re happy when they are scoring goals, like all the people who play in the front line.

“So, hopefully, he can score goals. I think goals are a ­consequence of the way we play – their mood, how the team’s playing, no injuries. I wouldn’t judge him if he scored 30 goals, 35 or 20.

“When he scores goals, I’m happy. But if he does what he has to do for him and the team, then it’s enough.”

The former and coach also took the time to praise City’s title rivals this season, particularly Saturday’s opponents .

“How good are [Tottenham]? My words and my opinion on them? They are the second-best team in Europe. For me, that’s enough.

“Since I came here to ­England, every season they were a real contender.

“In my first season, they ­finished ­second. In the last two seasons, they didn’t win it, but always they were tough, tough games.

“I said from the first day, when we played at White Hart Lane and lost 2-0, about the capacity, quality and possibilities of this team, the manager and the club.

“They are a strong team, a good team.”