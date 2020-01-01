Sterling and Alexander-Arnold among players in ePremier League tournament

The English top flight has announced a FIFA 20 competition involving top footballers, including two stars from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the headline names competing in the inaugural ePremier League invitational tournament, which will pit English football stars against each other in FIFA 20, rather than on the pitch.

The Premier League has been suspended indefinitely since last month as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect Britain, leaving the players stuck inside like everyone else as they await the return of football at some stage in the future.

In the meantime, a number of Premier League players will go head to head next week from their own homes as they represent their clubs in a knockout tournament in the first ever ePremier League Invitational - with the final to be shown live on Sky Sports on April 25.

The competition is also for a good cause, with all prize money going to #PlayersTogether, the brainchild of captain Jordan Henderson which aims to generate funds for the National Health Service and other organisations committed to fight coronavirus.

Several major Premier League stars have been confirmed as competing, including internationals Sterling for , and Alexander-Arnold who will be representing Liverpool.

Also confirmed are Wilfried Zaha for , 's Todd Cantwell, star Diogo Jota, and Ryan Fredericks from , as well as John McGinn for and 's Lys Mousset.

The full line-up will be confirmed over the weekend, and the draw will take place Monday live on Sky Sports, with matches throughout the week before the semis and finals next weekend, also live on television.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with all those directly affected by Covid-19," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters. "In response to the pandemic, the league, our clubs and players are providing valuable support for communities and the NHS.

"We are also aware of the importance of finding new ways to entertain fans at this time and we are excited to bring together a strong line-up of players for the ePremier League Invitational tournament.

"With Sky Sports screening the competition live in the UK and many of our international broadcast partners also showing the matches, fans around the world can tune in and enjoy the action. We know how popular FIFA 20 is with players and I am looking forward to seeing who will be crowned the ePL Invitational champion."

There are several e-tournaments taking place to try and fill the gap left by the absence of football, and several notable names are also taking part in the EA Sports #StayAndPlay Cup, which features players and clubs from a variety of European teams.

Phil Foden will represent Manchester City, while captain Cesar Azpilicueta will take also part. Alexander-Arnold will double up his FIFA representation by playing for Liverpool.

They will take on the likes of Vinicius Junior for , star Achraf Hakimi, 's Joao Felix and Justin Kluivert, representing .