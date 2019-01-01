Star Lager set to bring Afcon 2019 shining moments

The 2019 kicks off on Saturday in and Star Lager beer is set to thrill fans with unforgettable moments.



At a media parley event held at Warehouse Kitchen, Lagos, the premium beer brand reeled out plans to engage consumers and create memorable experiences for football fans across the country during the biennial African football showpiece.

Former Afcon winners Victor Ikpeba, Mutiu Adepoju, Efe Ambrose and Juwon Oshaniya graced the event, held on Sunday.

Star Lager beer is an official sponsor of the Football Federation (NFF), as well as the official beer of the Super Eagles, one of the contenders of the African title.



The brand has vowed to give Nigerian fans memorable experiences with 17 Star Fan Parks in eight cities across the country, where fans can - in a carnival-like environment - enjoy the 52 matches of the competition, which runs from June 2 to July 12.



Apart from the thrillers expected from the competing teams on the fields, Star Lager will also thrill the fans to the best of entertainment at the Star Fan Park, which would be activated on all match days.



At the media parley, the Portfolio Manager, National Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sarah Agha, explained that the reason is to make Nigerians enjoy the best of African football under a very relaxed atmosphere.

"Nigerians are very passionate about football and ready to stand behind the Super Eagles as they hope to conquer Africa again and with Star Lager as a foremost brand when it comes to entertainment, consumers and numerous fans are in for wonderful moments of football,” she said.



"With the seasons across the globe on recess, the Africa Cup of Nations provides an exciting atmosphere for fans to behold most of the African stars that thrill global audiences in the various leagues in Africa and Europe.”



At the designated parks, visitors would be entertained by foremost disc jockeys, as seasoned Nigerian artists will be on ground to entertain the fans.



Since the Nigerian Breweries Plc through Star Lager ventured into Nigerian football as the official beer of the Super Eagles, the national team's profile has continued to rise, and restored a solid fan base similar to the passion Nigerians attach to major football clubs in the European leagues.