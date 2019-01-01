Stanley Eguma: Rivers United scoring confidence is returning after Federation Cup thrashing

The manager of the Pride of Rivers has expressed his delight at his players return to scoring form after they demolished a non-league side

Rivers United’s Stanley Eguma has hinted that his own talking point of their 4-0 drubbing of Timber-loader in the Federation Cup Round of 64 was that his goal-shy players have started converting most of the chances they created.

Eguma disclosed that he watched in awe as his players plundered four goals past Timber-loader and that he was thrilled that they could record such a high score for the first time in recent seasons.

He said the goals they scored would boost their confidence and psychology ahead of their next game in the Round of 32 of the competition.

“We do not look down on any team in this type of competition,” Eguma told the club’s official media office.

Article continues below

“We were better today (Saturday) and that’s because we played seriously and did not think about the name of the team we were playing against.

“I am particularly happy that we scored four goals today because our problem has always been converting our chances and psychologically, it will help our players who will now know that they can score goals.”

Peter Ubakanma scored a brace in the ninth and 48th minutes while Bright Onyedikachi and Ossy Martins got one each in the 34th and 58th minutes at the Lafia Township Stadium on Saturday, as they qualified in style for the Round of 32 of the Cup competition.