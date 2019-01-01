Stanley Eguma: Rivers United played better than Enyimba

The Pride of Rivers gaffer has heaped praise on his players after they grabbed a precious home win against the People’s Elephant

Rivers United head coach Stanley Eguma is full of praise for his players after they nicked a valuable 1-0 home win over Enyimba on Wednesday in a Professional Football League Matchday 18 tie.

Eguma charged his players to do more after they wasted many scoring chances in their last away defeat to MFM.

Ossy Martins turned instant hero when he netted in the 12th minute from a good Malachy Ohawume pass to hand three points which lifted them to fourth position in the Group A with 26 points from 18 games.

“There is an improvement in our team as we have been playing some great football recently,” Eguma told the club's official media.

Article continues below

“We played better than today and we will continue working harder. It was a good performance that we need to maintain if we are serious about our resolve to play in the playoffs.

“This is an ideal game to showcase what we have against a top team that has embarked on an 11-game unbeaten streak. We knew before the start of the game that we needed a win because of the position we were but this win has lifted our morale and we are delighted about it.”

The Port Harcourt club will now embark on a long trip to Ilorin where they will face Kwara United on Sunday.