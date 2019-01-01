Stanley Eguma revels in Rivers United victory

The tactician is delighted with his side’s triumph over the Sky Blues at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on Wednesday

Stanley Eguma has expressed his pleasure in Rivers United victory over Remo Stars in Wednesday’s Nigeria Professional Football League clas

Wasiu Jimoh was the hero after his goal at the death of the encounter subdued Kennedy Boboye’s men – their second defeat of the season.

Reacting to the game where his side was reduced to ten-men, the veteran coach said his team did their homework to curb the hard as nut visitors from Sagamu.

“It was very interesting and a tough game but I had a team that was equal to the task,” Eguma told media.

“I (studied) our opponents and saw that (as the game progressed), they were getting weaker and weaker so I had to make some substitutions and I brought in fast players who put the pressure more on them.

“Even after we got a Red card when it was still goalless, I wasn’t perturbed because I knew the pressure was still on them and that they would crumble and that was exactly what played out at the nick of time.”

The Port Harcourt based side would be hoping to consolidate on their lead when they face Enyimba at the Aba International Stadium.