Stanley Eguma calls for Rivers United’s perfection ahead of MFM tie

The Pride of Rivers handler has charged his players to atone for their missed chances and secure their first win of the season against MFM

Rivers United head coach, Stanley Eguma has called on his players to perfect their acts in Sunday's league tie against MFM in Port Harcourt and aim at a home win to atone for the missed chances of their last two away games.

The Pride of Rivers coach was livid at the performance of his boys despite securing two successive away draws because he felt they were games they should have won had they not been wasteful in front of goal.

One would expect the gaffer to wear a satisfied grin on his face after his side claimed a point at one of the most notoriously difficult grounds in the division but there is a frown on his face instead.

“We should have won this game,” Eguma told the club media

“I hate making excuses so it’s hard to come to terms with why we failed to win this game. We also came close (to winning) our opening game of the season against Niger Tornadoes in Minna but missed three excellent chances in the second half.

“Now, we must get it right against MFM in Port Harcourt in our next game.”

Eguma’s obsession with perfection has seen him set lofty targets for his side this season which is to excel in the league and also go for the ultimate in the Federation Cup to ensure that continental football returns back to Port Harcourt for the first time since 2016 when they played in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“We want to win everything this season. That is the target,” he added.

“I told the boys before we played our first game (of the season against Niger Tornadoes) that the mindset has to be getting a win in Minna, a very difficult place and we almost did it. It was the same (mindset) before we faced Sunshine Stars and we were even close to winning against a very good opponent at a very tough place.”