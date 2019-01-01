Stanley Eguma blames Rivers United’s wastefulness for loss

The Pride of Rivers coach has picked holes in his players’ lack of coordination in the final third in their slim defeat to the Olukoya Boys

Rivers United Manager Stanley Eguma has rued his players’ profligacy in their 1-0 away loss to MFM in a Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) fixture in Lagos on Sunday.

The Pride of Rivers played well but spurned the chances that came their way against the Olukoya Boys at Agege Stadium.

Speaking to the media after the match, Eguma noted that his players must learn to convert their chances, unlike what happened against MFM.

"It wasn't a bad game. It was just that we failed to convert the chances that we created," Eguma disclosed to the club media.

“We dominated the game and created a lot of chances. I noticed that my players were too eager to put the ball at the back of the net and in the process they made mistakes. They need to be calmer while in the final third.

“It will be unfair to blame them for the loss because they didn’t put any foot wrong.

They played as if they were in Port Harcourt and gave me reasons to be proud of their performance but the final result showed that they lost the game. People are only interested in the final result and not in the team that plays better.”

The former Under-23 coach admitted that they have a tough task ahead of them with a fixture against as - who are on a 11-game unbeaten run - on Wednesday, but that his players must be brave against the People’s Elephant.

“We do not have much time to brood over the missed chance in Lagos and we must go back home straight away with our eyes fixed on Wednesday and the tie with Enyimba,” he continued.

“We must show that we are undaunted by the defeat in Lagos and strive to claim the three points against Enyimba.

"They are doing well presently but we must show them that they have met their Waterloo against us. We are aware that our chances of finishing in the top three rest on our getting a win from the next game.

dropped to seventh place on the NPFL Group A table, following Sunday's defeat in Lagos, with a total of 23 points from 17 games.