Sserwadda: New York Red Bulls sign Uganda midfielder on short-term deal

Major League Soccer outfit New York Red Bulls have confirmed the signing of midfielder Steven Sserwadda from New York Red Bulls II.

The 19-year-old Uganda international has penned a short-term deal to join the Red Bulls Metro and was on the bench for the team’s top-flight fixture against Toronto FC on Saturday.

“The New York Red Bulls have signed New York Red Bulls II midfielder Steven Sserwadda to short-term loan ahead of Saturday’s match against Toronto FC,” the club announced on their official website.

“Sserwadda, 19, is in his second year with NYRB II and has made 14 USL Championship appearances for the club. He has made 10 appearances this season and has totaled 862 minutes played.

“The Kampala, Uganda native has featured for all levels of Uganda national teams, where he has made three appearances and totaled 120 minutes played for the Uganda senior team the Cranes. He made his senior national team debut on March 25 against Tajikistan.”

During the game against Toronto, Sserwadda was named in the matchday squad but did not make his debut as Red Bulls emerged 2-0 winners courtesy of goals scored in each half from Lewis Morgan and Luquinhas at Red Bull Arena.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Sserwadda started his football journey at a tender age, and in 2018, he was promoted to the Ugandan Premier Leagues KCCA FC's first team after rising through the ranks of the youth teams.

A few months later he appeared in his first international club appearance in the 2018-19 Caf Confederation Cup in a 2-1 victory against Tanzanian club Mtibwa Sugar. During the 2018 Uganda Cup semi-finals, Sserwadda scored two goals in a 9-0 victory against Synergy FC.

On September 30, 2021, Sserwadda joined USL Championship side New York Red Bulls II and made his debut for them on October 15, 2021, during a 1-1 draw versus the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

On the international scene, he featured in all six matches for Uganda in the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations and managed to score two goals in the group stage, playing a vital role in their run to the final.

He debuted for the Cranes in a friendly 1-1 (5–4) penalty shootout win over Tajikistan on March 25, 2022. He will hope to earn his debut when the Red Bulls host New York City in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Red Bull Arena on June 23.