‘Spurs struggles will make Alli a better player’ – More to come from Tottenham star, says Robinson

The England international has endured a testing time in 2019-20, but his former manager at MK Dons expects that experience to serve him well

Dele Alli will become “a better player” for the struggles he has experienced as an individual and as part of the greater collective at , says Karl Robinson.

The international midfielder is taking in the most testing campaign of his career to date.

He is still only 23 years of age, despite having over 300 club appearances and 37 senior caps to his name.

A meteoric rise to prominence has seen expectation build around Alli, with the former MK Dons star demanding as much from himself as anybody else.

With his undoubted potential being unlocked on the back of a switch to Spurs in 2015, a reputation was quickly established as one of the finest goal-scoring midfielders in the country.

Alli has, however, hit the target just nine times this season – having also failed to reach double figures in 2018-19.

Unfamiliar questions have been asked of his value to domestic and international causes, with Gareth Southgate opting to overlook him at times, but Robinson expects a big personality to bounce back stronger.

The former Dons boss, who helped to put Alli on a path to superstardom, told Sky Sports: "Dele was a talented individual and very free with what he did on a football pitch. It was like watching a young player playing five-a-side anywhere across the country.

"What people don't realise is that he's one of the nicest young people that you will meet. He's a tremendous young man. If you speak to anyone that has worked with him, managed him, they will tell you what a nice person he was.

"He has not reached his potential yet. There is a lot more to come. His age tells you that and the experiences he has gone through over the last year will maybe make him a better player.

"In the short term it might be difficult, but when you know what type of character he is you know he will relish whatever is put in front of him.

"He has a wonderful support mechanism and that is important. The way he goes about his life is the way I think footballers should be.

"The older he gets and the higher up the football pyramid he goes, there's a structure to the game he needs to fall into, that will allow his talent to get to the forefront."

Prior to competitive football shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Alli had been asked to fill a more attacking role by Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

With Harry Kane and Heung-min Son sidelined through injury, striking inspiration was sought from an alternative source.

Spurs have struggled to find a spark, slipping out of and competition as a result, while they are also battling for a top-four finish in the Premier League if top-flight action resumes at some stage.