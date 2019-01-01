Spurs 'showed how much they care' with Premier League win over Southampton - Kane

After a tricky patch the victory over the Saints shows the unity in the team according to their striker who also denied dressing room unreast

Harry Kane thinks ’s Premier League win over on Saturday shows that his team-mates are committed to the cause in North London.

It has been an up and down start to the season for Spurs, who lost to Leicester in the league and were eliminated from the by Colchester United in the two games preceding the match with the Saints.

Spurs made Saturday’s game difficult for themselves, with Serge Aurier getting sent off for two silly yellow cards and a howler by Hugo Lloris gifting the South Coast side an equaliser.

With set to visit Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday in the Kane believes the team’s performance showed their fans how much they value playing for the club.

“This was a massive statement to the fans and the club to show how much the players want to fight for this club,” the international captain said after Saturday’s win.

“Whenever you go through a tough spell that’s all you can do – dig deep and find ways to win. I know the crowd would have enjoyed that win.

“Of course, it wasn’t the prettiest we’ve ever had at home, but it shows how much we care about the club.”

After the midweek defeat by League Two Colchester Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino suggested there were players in the dressing room who have ‘different agendas.’

Kane dismissed a question relating to that comment, and said that it lay behind the team, as they concentrate on the future.

“No [Pochettino’s comment isn’t accurate],” he said. “I think this performance speaks for itself in terms of everyone fighting for the badge.

“That is in the past. All I can say is that I am proud of all my team-mates,”

For his part club captain Lloris was glad his embarrassing blunder didn’t cost his team points.

“I was really upset with myself,” he said. “Especially when you see the context of the team needing points.

“But we showed character and we showed personality, I am just happy my mistake did not cost us any points.”

After the game with Bayern Spurs head into the international break with a Premier League clash against .