‘Spurs should have got Ancelotti over Mourinho’ – Tottenham legend sees Portuguese as poor fit

The ex-Chelsea and Manchester United coach has taken the reins in north London, but Chris Waddle believes an Italian tactician should have been sought

Carlo Ancelotti would have been “a better fit” for than Jose Mourinho, says Chris Waddle, with questions asked of whether a Portuguese tactician is the right “type” for Spurs.

In the wake of Mauricio Pochettino’s departure, the managerial reins in north London have been passed to a former Chelsea and Manchester United boss.

Many are tipping Mourinho to be a success, but the general consensus is that he will want to spend big and favour a different tactical approach to his predecessor.

Waddle fears that may not win him too many supporters, with it suggested that Spurs should have looked at bringing another ex- coach – Ancelotti – back to from .

He told Radio 5 Live: “Is [Mourinho] a Tottenham type? Will he sort it out? He likes to spend money.

“Will he be a favourite with the fans with the style of play? I would say not, Tottenham have always wanted to play entertaining football, unless he changes his philosophy, which we can’t see.

“So is that a good fit? Ancelotti’s probably a better fit, plays better football for Tottenham’s style. He’s won as a player and as a manager.”

While questioning the decision to appoint Mourinho, Waddle is not all that surprised to have seen Pochettino moved on.

Plenty have questioned the decision to part with a man who made Spurs top-four regulars in the Premier League and Champions League finalists, but struggles for consistency in 2019-20 have made Tottenham aware that they “can’t stand still”.

Waddle added: “People said they wouldn’t get rid of [Pochettino] - I said football moves very quickly.

“Who would have said a few years ago Arsene Wenger would have lost his job at ?

“Even when they were just hanging outside the top four. He was trying to rebuild, he realised the stadium cost a fortune and he had his hands tied for a while.

“Eventually it happens and this is how football goes.

“Yes, I can see people coming in and saying he’s been brilliant, and he has been brilliant for the club.

“But a club like Tottenham Hotspur, the way they’ve developed and the way they’re going and trying to get, they can’t stand still.”

Spurs’ first game with Mourinho at the helm, as they return to domestic action after the international break, will see them take in a London derby date with West Ham on Saturday.