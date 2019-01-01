Spurs must make signings now to prevent Man Utd from catching Pochettino's eye - Jenas

The former midfielder feels Tottenham need to prove their ambition in January and sustain a title challenge in order to keep their manager interested

Tottenham need to “fast forward” potential signings into the January transfer window in order to prevent Mauricio Pochettino’s head being turned by interest from Manchester United, claims Jermaine Jenas.

Spurs failed to bolster their ranks in the summer of 2018, with the decision taken to stick with their tried and tested as the redevelopment of White Hart Lane ate away at a recruitment kitty.

Little movement is expected again over the winter, despite Heung-min Son being away on Asian Cup duty, Harry Kane being ruled out with an untimely injury and a potential Premier League title challenge still being on the cards.

Jenas believes it is imperative that the club now demonstrate their ambition by giving Pochettino money to spend, as failure to do so could see their season fizzle out and a highly-rated coach lured to pastures new.

The former Spurs midfielder told BBC 5 Live: “I honestly feel like this is a really key moment for the relationship between Mauricio and the club.

“I think it is a good moment that they can use, Daniel and the club, to show Mauricio they are fully behind him in terms of not allowing this season to fall apart.

“I feel like they have to go into the market and any potential signings they were looking at for the summer need to be fast forward to this window to help maintain what is a good season so far.

“If it falls apart and you put yourself in the mind of Mauricio it starts to make you drift the other way [towards leaving].

“It would be a good opportunity for the club to go look this is what we’re doing we’re moving forward, fully behind you, here’s this player, keep going.

“If they don’t, I worry for Spurs' season, I really do.

“They’ve got goals in them and we can say he’s not worried. Kane and Son are pivotal to everything that is successful for Tottenham going forward.”

Spurs sit third in the Premier League table at present but may have slipped further off the pace by the time they next take to the field.

With leaders Liverpool in action on Saturday, along with fourth-placed Chelsea, Pochettino’s side will be fully aware of what is required from them when they face London foes Fulham in a derby date at Craven Cottage on Sunday.