Sports minister Sunday Dare aims to upgrade Lagos' National Stadium

The worn-out facility is on the brink of receiving much-needed repairs following the visit of the sports minister and the Lagos state governor

’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has embarked on a bid to give the National Stadium in Lagos a facelift.

Dare embarked on an inspection tour of the decaying edifice alongside Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Femi Hamzat on Saturday morning.

In a series of tweets, the sports minister is keen on refurbishing the sporting facility ‘to the glory it deserves’.

As promised, I returned to the National Stadium, Lagos, today for an inspection with the Governor @jidesanwoolu. As partners in progress, @followlasg is a critical stakeholder in our quest to turn the facility around. In tow where the Deputy gov. the DGs of BPE and ICRC. pic.twitter.com/X6ZYpkDh7e — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) October 12, 2019

The commitment of the Muhammadu Buhari Govt to the revitalization of sporting facilities is demonstrable. The Youth and Sports Ministry have his support to develop our sports and we are building linkages that can deliver. The BPE, ICRC and LASG are committed to this. pic.twitter.com/xjb5UHMKQ1 — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) October 12, 2019

I thank my brother Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy Femi Hamzat for plugging into the renewed zeal to restore our sporting facilities to the glory it deserves. Not even the heavy rains could deter us. We are partners for development. Lagos is also ready. pic.twitter.com/uZDcr87nwU — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) October 12, 2019

Built in 1961and expanded in 1972, the hallowed ground for Nigeria’s sporting glory hosted the 1973 All-Africa Games. On the ground, the country lifted their first title in 1980.

However, it has gone into disrepair since the Abuja National Stadium was constructed to host the 2003 All African Games.

The 2004 LG Cup Four Nations Tournament was the last football championship hosted inside the stadium’s main bowl. In the stadium, silenced Nigeria 1-0 thanks to Papa Khalifa Sangere’s 25th-minute strike.