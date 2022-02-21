Sporting Charleroi provide update on Super Eagles defender Ozornwafor after collapsing twice

Sporting Charleroi have announced Valentine Ozornwafor is in a stable condition after he lost consciousness twice in a Belgian First Division A match on Saturday.

Just before the break at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi, Ozornwafor was hit in the face by Union Saint-Gilloise striker Dante Vanzeir and the defender fell awkwardly on the pitch.

The Nigeria international was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical examinations while Vanzeir was punished with a straight red card.

After bowing to a 3-0 defeat at home, Sporting Charleroi gave an update on the health situation of the former Enyimba defender.

“The first news about our defender Valentine Ozornwafor is reassuring,” read a statement from the club.

“After losing consciousness twice in the field, he is now conscious and will remain under observation, according to the concussion protocol.”

Ozornwafor moved to Charleroi on a season-long loan from Galatasaray in August 2021 and he has played seven First Division A matches this term.

He opted for a new adventure in Belgium after he struggled for playing time in Turkey where he had just eight minutes of football in one Super Lig game.

The 22-year-old started his professional journey in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with Enyimba before earning a move to Europe in June 2019 where he signed a four-year contract at Galatasaray.

After playing for Nigeria U20 and U23 teams, Ozornwafor made his Super Eagles debut in an international friendly game against Cameroon in June 2021.

He was also an unused substitute in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying group match against Cape Verde in September 2021.