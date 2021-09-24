Spezia’s Gyasi on his 'indescribable feeling' after wonder goal against Juventus

The 27-year-old Black Star reveals his happiness at notching against the Old Lady in a Serie A fixture at Stadio Alberto Picco

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi has sensationally claimed he was itching to score for Spezia against Juventus during their Serie A game on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was in fine form and despite Juventus taking the lead courtesy of Moise Kean in the 28th minute, he levelled the scores in the 33rd minute.

Spezia then took the lead in the 49th minute when Janis Antiste scored in the 49th minute but two well-worked goals from Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt in the 72nd minute broke the hearts of the home team as Juventus won the tie 3-2.

The Black Star has now explained how prepared he was to score against Juventus in the fixture.

"I believed in it, I wanted to score and when I saw the space I tried and it went well. in the end it did not help to bring home some points, but it was a great emotion to go back to scoring in front of our audience: an indescribable feeling to cheer under the Railway,” Gyasi told reporters after the game as quoted by GhanaSoccernet.

"We played a good race, we started well from the first moments, entering the field with the right attitude, but we must and can still grow, therefore, we will have to carefully study today's performance, understand how much good has been done and which mistakes not to repeat.”

Despite notching a wonderful goal, Gyasi was disappointed that his team could not get anything out of the game.

“It was wonderful to score that goal. After so many months without fans, seeing their scream was beautiful. A pity only for the result.”

On working under new coach Thiago Motta who replaced Vincenzo Italiano, Gyasi said: “I had three great coaches here in Spezia, starting with Marino. We had two incredible years with Italiano, he gave us a lot of confidence.

“With Thiago Motta, we are understanding what he is asking of us and we are putting it into practice.”

With Spezia travelling to face Milan in their next assignment, Gyasi said: “On Saturday we will have to repeat the same intensity against another great team like Milan, trying to pay maximum attention to bring home heavy points.”