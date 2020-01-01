Spanish outfit CD Pozoalbense announce partnership with Rivers Angels

The Nigerian women's league champions enter into a strategic cooperation with the Reto Iberdrola side

Club Deportivo (CD) Pozoalbense have agreed to forge a partnership with Women's Premier League club Rivers Angels, the Spanish club has confirmed on Tuesday.

The Spanish outfit initially announced the signing of Evelyn Nwabuoku and Tochukwu Oluehi from Rivers Angels in July but the Nigerian champions denied the transfer over a lack of contact.

However, Goal understands the partnership reached also confirmed the successful transfers of midfielder Nwabuoku and goalkeeper Oluehi from the Nigerian club to Pozoalbense.

The deal will open a plethora of sporting and technical opportunities for both the clubs and also further deepen the relationship between the Nigerian Women's Football League and .

The agreement will see Pozoalbense, a Reto Iberdrola outfit supporting women's football development in Rivers State, a supply of sporting materials including kits and talent transfer.

Nos complace informarles que hemos firmado un convenio de colaboración para ayudar al desarrollo del fútbol femenino en Nigeria a través de los Rivers Angels Football Club.

Nuestro club ayudará con el equipamiento deportivo para el desarrollo del Fútbol en dicho país. pic.twitter.com/qbSjhssmiE — C.D. Pozoalbense Femenino (@cdpozoalbensefe) August 25, 2020

Speaking about the partnership, Head of Golden Knight Sports Agency, Nigeria, Gladys Stephens, who brokered the deal, stated.

“We have been looking for strategic ways to support the development of Nigerian grassroots women's football and Rivers Angels' ambition that fits into our vision,” said Stephens.

“We have areas we also planning to explore in the course of the partnership and also open to working with other clubs that share in our developmental vision for the women's game in the country.”

Although the Port Harcourt outfit are yet to lift the lid on the pact, they already moved to confirm the successful release of the Nigeria internationals.

OFFICIAL!!



We are glad to announce that we have finally reached an agreement with Spanish side @cdpozoalbensefe on the transfer of Evelyn Nwabuoku and Tochukwu Oluehi.



Details of this deal will be communicated later. — Rivers Angels FC (@Rivers_Angels) August 25, 2020

Rivers Angels became sixth-time winners of the Nigerian women's league after a 1-0 triumph over Confluence Queens at Agege Stadium in 2019.

With the 2020 season cancellation due to coronavirus, the 2021 campaign is scheduled to return after a green light from the Nigerian government for sports to resume.