Spain players trying not to notice Luis Enrique's absence, says Ramos

The coach has been absent from Spain's camp since March, but it has not been a problem for La Roja's players, says the captain

Luis Enrique's continued absence is not a problem for , according to captain Sergio Ramos.

Former coach Luis Enrique was not on the sidelines for Friday's 4-1 win over Faroe Islands in qualifying, and has not been a part of Spain's camp since missing the victory against Malta in March due to a family emergency.

Assistant Robert Moreno confirmed that the Spain coach had been in constant contact with his team, however, as La Roja prepare to take on in Group F on Monday.

And Ramos, who was taken off at half-time in Friday's victory after opening the scoring early on, insists that the team are fully focused despite Luis Enrique not being present.

"The subject of the coach is delicate and we have the utmost respect," said Ramos.

"His absence is important, Luis is the skipper of the ship, he has a lot of personality, he guides us very well.

"But we also have to reward his staff, they are very good professionals. We try not to notice his absence, we are going to try to let it not affect the group. He wants the team to win and not to talk about his absence.

"[Moreno] leads the way while Luis Enrique returns and he does it very well, he is very capable, he is assuming the role in a humble way."

Ramos broke the record for featuring in the most international victories for Spain with his appearance on Friday, overtaking former team-mate Iker Casillas.

Article continues below

"To beat a record is a huge joy, football is a collective sport but at the individual level you are happy," added Ramos.

"It is always a nice reward for work, perseverance. After beating a great friend like Iker, it was a tremendous joy, I still feel very excited and eager to keep going."

Spain are top of Group F with three wins from as many games and are two points ahead of Sweden.