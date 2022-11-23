Spain's Nico Williams hopes to meet Inaki’s Ghana at World Cup to extend sibling rivalry in Qatar

Spain forward Nico Wlliams would like his country to meet Ghana at some stage at the World Cup so that he can have a showdown with his brother Inaki.

WHAT HAPPENED? Both the Williams brothers are set for their first World Cup with Nico playing for Spain while Inaki will represent Ghana, and the 20-year-old is hoping that their paths can cross in Qatar, with the two teams meeting, potentially in the quarter-finals.

WHAT DID NICO SAY? "Above all I'd like to face Ghana," Nico told AFP in an interview at Spain's Doha training base.

"It's that sibling rivalry, we always had a bit of a needle in the parks when we were little, and I hope we can do it as professionals."

"The truth is that we could never have imagined that we would reach this level, two brothers playing for the same club [Athletic Bilbao], each one in a national team and at a World Cup.”

"In life, this situation happens rarely, and my family is very happy and proud that we are here. Seeing the suffering of my parents, what they have gone through, it makes you think about things more, you don't have this mentality that maybe a 20-year-old has.

"They have given everything for us, my brother and I, suffered a lot for us, above all for me, [Inaki] had it a bit worse than me. My brother is protective of me, he wants to help me, and because of that I am the person that I am today."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two brothers, who play for La Liga side Athletic Bilbao, are inseparable and made history when they scored in the same match in September, but took different paths when it came to international football.

Inaki switched allegiance to Ghana, where their parents come from, after being overlooked by Spain for years despite his good performances at club level while Nico opted against it and received his first call-up from Luis Enrique in September.

They are now in Qatar representing different nations and could become the second siblings to face each other at a World Cup since Kevin-Prince Boateng (Ghana) and Jerome Boateng (Germany) at the 2010 and 2014 editions.

WHAT’S NEXT? Nico will hope to be involved when Spain start their World Cup campaign against Costa Rica on Wednesday while Inaki is likely to be in the starting lineup for Ghana’s opening match with Portugal the following day.