Spain-based duo Sabit and Obeng join Ghana U23s for Japan and South Korea friendlies

The Getafe man and the Real Oviedo striker have been called up to augment the Black Meteors’ squad for their Asian tour

Getafe youngster Sabit Abdulai and Real Oviedo striker Samuel Obeng Gyabaa have joined Ghana’s U23 squad for their upcoming friendly matches against Japan and South Korea.

Not included in the original squad last month, the Spain-based duo have been handed late call-ups as coach Paa Kwasi Fabin has had to make changes to his Black Meteors set-up.

Senior international stars - Osman Bukari, Kwame Afriyie Poku and Ibrahim Imoro - who were part of Ghana’s side for Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in March, are also part of the U23 side after being snubbed by Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor this time around.

Unlike Sabit and Obeng, the trio were on the original U23 roster announced last month.

On the other hand, Slovakia-based right-back Benson Anang, Vitoria Guimaraes centre-back Abdul Mumin and Poland-based midfielder Yaw Yeboah, who all made the original U23 squad, have not been included in the updated list.

Anang, like Bukari and Poku, played for the Black Stars against South Africa and Sao Tome.

Ghana Premier League top scorer Diawusie Taylor is included in the squad as reward for his fine form in the championship.

While Japan and South Korea will use the games as part of their preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, Ghana, who failed to qualify for the championship, have already started looking to the 2023 African Games on home soil.

The Black Meteors will take on Japan on June 4 and 8 in Tokyo and then move on to play South Korea on June 12 and 15.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), William Esso (Vision FC)

Defenders: Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Frank Assinki (HB Koge), Frank Amoabeng (Cerignola), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Abdulai Sabit (Getafe CF)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Frimpong Boateng (King Faisal), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Kwame Adubofuor Poku (Colchester United), Osman Bukari (Genk)

Forwards: Jonah Attuquaye (Legon Cities), Percious Boah (Dreams FC), Samuel Obeng Gyabaa (Real Oviedo), Joselpho Barnes (Schalke 04), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United FC), Samuel Boakye (Eleven Wonders)