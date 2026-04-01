Spain are top of the rankings… and Morocco are the 11th favourites to win the World Cup

Spain tops the list of the strongest contenders for the 2026 World Cup title, less than three months before the tournament kicks off.

This is according to a ranking published by The Athletic, which assessed the chances of the 48 teams taking part in the upcoming tournament.

Argentina came second, followed by France in third, then Brazil in fourth, whilst the Netherlands took fifth place in a list that saw fierce competition between the powerhouses of Europe and South America.

Among Arab and African teams, Morocco came 11th, as one of the leading contenders to put up a strong fight, outperforming major teams, whilst Egypt finished 15th, with Senegal ahead of them in 14th place, and Algeria in 27th.

The Saudi Arabian national team came in 32nd place, whilst the Tunisian national team ranked 36th, with the Qatari national team in 38th place, Jordan in 41st, and the Iraqi national team in 46th.

This ranking reflects early predictions of the teams’ strength ahead of the tournament, with great anticipation for developments in the coming days that could reshuffle the deck, particularly given the closeness of the teams’ levels and the high ambitions of many sides.