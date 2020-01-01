Soweto Derby: Twitter applauds Akpeyi's heroics
Orlando Pirates hosted Kaizer Chiefs in an enthralling Premier Soccer League Soweto Derby encounter at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The Buccaneers had been on an eigh-match unbeaten run in the league under Josef Zinnbauer and despite going 0-1 down in the first half —courtesy of Lebogang Manyama's strike - they threw everything at Amakhosi in the second half. Unfortunately for them, they ran into an inspired Daniel Akpeyi.
The Super Eagles international made a succession of saves in a man-of-the-match performance to ensure his side walked away with the three points.
Akpeyi had been under heavy scrutiny heading to the encounter having made a costly error in Chiefs' 2-1 loss to Maritzburg United a few weeks ago and with Itumeleng Khune back in the sticks in Chiefs' Nedbank Cup loss to Highlands Park last week, much of the pre-derby talk was about who should start in goals for the log leaders.
On the day, though, Akpeyi did not disappoint.
#Akpeyi #SowetoDerby @KaizerChiefs @robertmarawa Before we celebrate so much, i wish all those who called for Akpeyi's head can apologize pic.twitter.com/al72tkXLVr— ZAMA QHA (@gcito52) February 29, 2020
#SowetoDerby #Amakhosi4Life #Akpeyi— Olebogeng Gailele 🇿🇦 (@Realolebogeng) February 29, 2020
If "Not Today" was a person ✌️✌️💛 Dankie Daniel Akpeyi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FF8L4Q3rRF
Ereng 3 points Motakabawo !!!! Big ups to Akpeyi for being a show stopper in this fixture. #AbsaPremiership #KaizerChiefs #Akpeyi pic.twitter.com/CflYCasiv0— Mmina Tau (@Reu_100) February 29, 2020
I hate to admit this but #Akpeyi is a deserving #ManOfTheMatch— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) February 29, 2020
Solid gent.
Now let me be spicy: Kaizer Chiefs didn’t beat Pirates.
Akpeyi beat Pirates. 😉🤷🏾♂️
#Khune celebrating #Akpeyi performance, deep down he knows bench is calling his old ass ... 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/RokEj6omKK— King_Sfiso (@KingSfi73917413) February 29, 2020
Appreciation post for #Akpeyi #SowetoDerby #SowetoDerbyFever— LehLohonolo_Mphaki (@mphaki_lehlo) February 29, 2020
🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ypeu7dTvYv
#Akpeyi The Saver⚽️✌😊 pic.twitter.com/nYR88AMdoR— Keith Brian (@Keith_Valpre98) February 29, 2020
Mr Kaizer Motaung and Mr President Ramaphosa, you have until Monday to announce building of Daniel Akpeyi Statue outside Soccer City and Union Buildings next to Father Nelson Mandela or else we're rioting. #Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby #Akpeyi— FREEMAN II 🇿🇦 (@SpheleleFreeman) February 29, 2020
Geez guys, if we win this game, we owe this one to #Akpeyi straight #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/5M160P8CJS— Anthony The Great (@antony_skapura) February 29, 2020
And Chiefs take it... Amakhosi are victorious, and now seven points clear at the top of the #AbsaPrem with nine games to play.— HOLSPORTS (@HOLsports) February 29, 2020
Pirates had their chances, plenty of them, but Akpeyi was having none of it. 1-0 it ends. Bucs are beaten. #SowetoDerby #Akpeyi pic.twitter.com/K3awlYag0v
#Akpeyi was outstanding tonight. After @KaizerChiefs supporters were baying for his blood in his previous game, there was no other way then to bounce back in such an occasion and rest assured they shall never doubt him again pic.twitter.com/Cz0UZU30F9— Dj Mlusic (@mlusicdj) February 29, 2020
Akpeyi has earned all my respect🔥 #Akpeyi #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/7Gp26gwuII— @mcKing_ (@officialmckin_) February 29, 2020
After today Khune can take extended maternity leave #Akpeyi #chiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/fepDh3OUxA— Blvck_Jesus (@BlvckJesus9) February 29, 2020
90 + 6’| #OP 0 : 1 #KC— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) February 29, 2020
Congratulations to Absa Man of the Match: Daniel Akpeyi🦁
Lions' Den Protector! #Amakhosi4Life #WozaNazo #SowetoDerby #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/2G4GfbwZGV
Not a game that we live long in the memory but what a massive result! As for Daniel Akpeyi... #CourageUnderFire Respect to Middendorp for backing his man. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #SowetoDerby— Thabiso TT Tema (@ThabisoTema) February 29, 2020
Akpeyi!!!!!!! Some crazy saves there, hectic...... Wow!! Those saves took my breath away!! Wow, Wow, wow......— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) February 29, 2020
Oga Akpeyi is in charge! #sabcnews #AbsaPrem #SowetoDerbyFever pic.twitter.com/e0omBXiIEs— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) February 29, 2020
Akpeyi on 📺: “It’s only when it’s good that you get support. But my coaches believed in me after what happened two weeks ago and people turned on me.” #SowetoDerby— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) February 29, 2020
Triple save from Akpeyi - silence the critics.— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) February 29, 2020
Can we congratulate Akpeyi without mentioning Itumeleng Khune's name, we need to have both keepers on top form,to even start mentioning Khune's career is very immature. Honestly if it Bvuma currently on form i would be worried for his career. #Akpeyi #Itumelengkhune .— Pontsho makgato (@pontsho_makgato) March 1, 2020
If Law and Order was a person #Akpeyi #Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby #Khosination #KHUNE pic.twitter.com/3q3vLEAJqA— Mbongeni Zwane (@Bongz4sheez) March 1, 2020
That's how you make up for your mistakes... #Akpeyi #khosi4life ✌✌🏿— M'Kgafo (@M_Kgafo) February 29, 2020