Soweto Derby: Twitter applauds Akpeyi's heroics

The Super Eagles international was magnificent on the day to deny the Buccaneers an equalizer

hosted in an enthralling Premier Soccer League Soweto Derby encounter at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers had been on an eigh-match unbeaten run in the league under Josef Zinnbauer and despite going 0-1 down in the first half —courtesy of Lebogang Manyama's strike - they threw everything at Amakhosi in the second half. Unfortunately for them, they ran into an inspired Daniel Akpeyi.

The Super Eagles international made a succession of saves in a man-of-the-match performance to ensure his side walked away with the three points.

Akpeyi had been under heavy scrutiny heading to the encounter having made a costly error in Chiefs' 2-1 loss to a few weeks ago and with Itumeleng Khune back in the sticks in Chiefs' Nedbank Cup loss to last week, much of the pre-derby talk was about who should start in goals for the log leaders.



On the day, though, Akpeyi did not disappoint.

Ereng 3 points Motakabawo !!!! Big ups to Akpeyi for being a show stopper in this fixture. #AbsaPremiership #KaizerChiefs #Akpeyi pic.twitter.com/CflYCasiv0 — Mmina Tau (@Reu_100) February 29, 2020

I hate to admit this but #Akpeyi is a deserving #ManOfTheMatch

Solid gent.



Now let me be spicy: Kaizer Chiefs didn’t beat Pirates.

Akpeyi beat Pirates. 😉🤷🏾‍♂️ — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) February 29, 2020

#Khune celebrating #Akpeyi performance, deep down he knows bench is calling his old ass ... 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/RokEj6omKK — King_Sfiso (@KingSfi73917413) February 29, 2020

Mr Kaizer Motaung and Mr President Ramaphosa, you have until Monday to announce building of Daniel Akpeyi Statue outside Soccer City and Union Buildings next to Father Nelson Mandela or else we're rioting. #Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby #Akpeyi — FREEMAN II 🇿🇦 (@SpheleleFreeman) February 29, 2020

Geez guys, if we win this game, we owe this one to #Akpeyi straight #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/5M160P8CJS — Anthony The Great (@antony_skapura) February 29, 2020

And Chiefs take it... Amakhosi are victorious, and now seven points clear at the top of the #AbsaPrem with nine games to play.



Pirates had their chances, plenty of them, but Akpeyi was having none of it. 1-0 it ends. Bucs are beaten. #SowetoDerby #Akpeyi pic.twitter.com/K3awlYag0v — HOLSPORTS (@HOLsports) February 29, 2020

#Akpeyi was outstanding tonight. After @KaizerChiefs supporters were baying for his blood in his previous game, there was no other way then to bounce back in such an occasion and rest assured they shall never doubt him again pic.twitter.com/Cz0UZU30F9 — Dj Mlusic (@mlusicdj) February 29, 2020

Not a game that we live long in the memory but what a massive result! As for Daniel Akpeyi... #CourageUnderFire Respect to Middendorp for backing his man. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #SowetoDerby — Thabiso TT Tema (@ThabisoTema) February 29, 2020

Akpeyi!!!!!!! Some crazy saves there, hectic...... Wow!! Those saves took my breath away!! Wow, Wow, wow...... — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) February 29, 2020

Akpeyi on 📺: “It’s only when it’s good that you get support. But my coaches believed in me after what happened two weeks ago and people turned on me.” #SowetoDerby — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) February 29, 2020

Triple save from Akpeyi - silence the critics. — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) February 29, 2020