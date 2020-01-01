Sowah assists as OH Leuven defeat Okereke’s Club Brugge

Marc Brys’ men ended the Blue-Black’s seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions with the Leicester City loanee playing a crucial role

Kamal Sowah got an assist as OH Leuven silenced 2-1 in Saturday’s Belgian First Division A outing.

The Blue-Black went to the King Power Stadium on the back of their 1-0 victory over Zenit St. Petersburg in the . Against Marc Brys’ team, however, they were unable to get a win as manager Philippe Clement rested captain Ruud Vormer, ’s Emmanuel Dennis and Charles De Ketelaere

Club Brugge’s Siebe Schrijvers had the first chance at goal but he was unable to beat goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

In the 20th minute, referee Alexandre Boucaut pointed to the spot after Ukrainian defender Eduard Sobol pulled down Mathieu Maertens in the goal area. Thomas Henry slotted the ensuing kick past goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

The goal was a reality check for the visitors who put up a strong attacking display as they searched for an equaliser. They levelled matters on the stroke of half-time as Noa Lang converted from the penalty mark after Hans Vanaken was fouled by one of OH Leuven’s defenders.

Xavier Mercier gave the hosts a well-deserved lead in the 57th minute – finishing off a cool pass from Somah. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but several VAR replays upheld the strike to the dismay of Clement’s team.

As the game drew to a close, De Ketelaere, Vormer and David Okereke were thrown into the fray, albeit, their presence could not make the difference. With the last kick of the game, Okereke was presented with a fine chance to equalise but his effort went wide.

's Sowah, who is on loan from Premier League side , was in action from start to finish while his compatriots Jonah Osabutey and Isaac Asante were not dressed for action, nor was 's Darren Keet, Benin Republic's Yannick Aguemon, Burkina Faso's Dylan Ouedraogo and Cote d'Ivoire's Aboubakar Keita.

For Club Brugge, Angola's Clinton Mata, 's duo of Krepin Diatta and Youssouph Badji were in action for the duration of the game. Despite surrendering their seven-game unbeaten run, they remain at the summit with 19 points from 10 outings.

They welcome to the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday before facing Mechelen in a top-flight clash three days later.