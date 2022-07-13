South Africa vs Mozambique Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

A new-look South Africa squad led by Helman Mkhalele is set to do duty in this regional competition

Bafana Bafana kick off their bid to retain the Cosafa Cup when they clash against Mozambique in a quarter-final at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.

Led by the legendary Helman Mkhalele, South Africa are out to get past the Mambas who are also beginning their participation at the last-eight stage.

After claiming their fifth Cosafa title last year, South Africa are keen to win their sixth title and go level with Zimbabwe, who also have six regional trophies.

They come up against a Mozambique side which has never won this competition which began in 1997.

The best Mozambique have ever fared in this tournament is finishing as runners-up in 2008 and 2015.

Already, Namibia and Zambia have booked semi-final spots in this Cosafa edition and the winner between Bafana and Mozambique will face Namibia on Friday.

Game South Africa vs Mozambique Date Wednesday, July 13 Time 17:00 SA Time

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.cosafa.tv/ SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Bafana will face Mozambique without AmaZulu midfielder Ethan Brooks due to injury.

The diminutive linkman picked up a knee injury but it has been considered as not serious and is expected to be back should Bafana reach the semi-finals.

Brooks is the only surviving member of the squad that won the Cosafa last year and after participating in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, his experience will be missed.

Mkhalele’s current group includes Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keletso Sifama, Rowan Human of Maritzburg United as well as Orlando Pirates striker Boitumelo Radiopane and they are being groomed for the 2024 Olympic Games.

No injuries have been confirmed in the Mozambique camp and the Mambas would be hoping they go into Wednesday’s match strong enough for Bafana.

Just like their opponents South Africa, most Mozambique players ply their trade in the domestic league.

While South Africa were crowned Cosafa Cup champions last year, Mozambique finished the tournament in fourth position.

That means the Mambas have now won their last two Cosafa games after losing the semi-finals and the third-place play-off.

Interestingly, it was Bafana who beat the Mambas in the semi-finals after goals from Njabulo Ngcobo, Yusuf Maart and Victor Letsoalo handed tournament hosts a 3-0 victory.

Mozambique will now be fancying to inflict revenge on Bafana and eliminate the hosts at the quarter-final stage.