South Africa’s Mosimane extends Al Ahly stay after agreeing to contract renewal

After several months of speculations, South African coach Pitso Mosimane has signed a contract extension to stay at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The Red Devils have confirmed in a statement that the 57-year-old tactician alongside his assistants will continue with their roles at the club for two more years.

What did Al Ahly's statement say?

“Al Ahly are delighted to announce Pitso Mosimane has signed a contract extension with the club for two more years,” read part of the statement published on the club’s official website.

“The coach and his assistants signed the new contract, ensuring they will remain at the helm until 2024.”

The statement continued: “Mosimane and his assistants signed the new contract with the club to put to an end to all the rumours that were circulating during the previous period.”

Though Al Ahly did not divulge details of the renewed deal, reports had earlier indicated the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, whose current deal was to expire at the end of October 2022, will earn up to $165,000 (R2 491 919) a month if he decided to stay.

Mosimane took charge of Al Ahly on September 30, 2020, becoming the first non-Egyptian African to manage the North African side. Since his appointment, Al Ahly won back-to-back Caf Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups, the Egypt Cup, and two Club World Cup bronze medals.

Mosimane’s success with Al Ahly

His first success with the team came on November 27, 2020, when he led the outfit to their ninth Champions League title, after winning the 2020 final against their rivals Zamalek, and reach the 2020 Fifa Club World Cup, where they eventually finished in third place after beating Palmeiras on penalties.

On December 6, 2020, he led Al Ahly to win the Egyptian Cup and also guided the club to win the final of the African Super Cup in Doha, Qatar. His success with the club continued on July 17, 2021, when Al Ahly won their second Champions League title and their 10th in total after a 3-0 win over PSL side Kaizer Chiefs in the final.

On February 12, 2021, Mosimane helped Al Ahly to finish third at the Club World Cup for the second year in a row after thrashing nine-man Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia 4-0 at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mosimane’s immediate task after signing the new deal is to help Al Ahly beat his former side Sundowns in the return leg of their Group A Champions League fixture at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

It was Sundowns, who won the first leg meeting 1-0 after Thapelo Morena scored in the 85th minute at Cairo International Stadium. Al Ahly are currently lying second in the group after collecting four points from three matches. They have won one, drawn one, and lost one.