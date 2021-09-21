South Africa defeat Nigeria to win Aisha Buhari Cup

Banyana Banyana claimed the maiden tournament after caging the reigning African women’s champions in Tuesday’s six-goal thriller

South Africa have won the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup after defeating Nigeria 4-2 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Tuesday evening.



Michelle Alozie’s own goal including efforts from Linda Motlhalo, Gabriela Salgado and Mamello Makhabane helped Banyana Banyana topple Randy Waldrum’s women.

Although Vivian Ikechukwu got a second-half double, it was not enough to stop Desiree Ellis' team.

Banyana – who defeated Ghana 3-0 in their first match – converted their first chance in the seventh minute of the highly entertaining encounter as Alozie put the ball past her goalkeeper in an attempt to clear Thembi Kgatlana’s cross.

Things got worse for the Nigerians in the 16th minute as Onome Ebi handled the ball in the box – prompting the referee to award a penalty to the visitors. Motlhalo took the ensuing kick and expertly fired past goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

A minute before the half-time break, the rampant Cosafa Women's Cup queens got their third goal through Salgado who tapped in a deflected pass inside the Nigerians’ backline.



Like a wounded animal, the Super Falcons got off to an impressive start in the second half with Ikechukwu pulling a goal back two minutes after the restart.

Seven minutes later, she completed her brace after combining well with Gift Monday to send the ball past goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

Desire Oparanozie put up a terrible display as she squandered several scoring opportunities while losing possession to the South Africans.

Nigeria’s hopes of completing their comeback proved futile as Makhabane fired in the fourth goal with three minutes left on the clock.

"We've got more footage of Nigeria playing other matches and we have to look at all of that to analyse because it's different opposition,” coach Ellis told media before the game. “We have to make sure that we get the plan right. They got two late goals (against Mali), but we know what [Nigeria] are capable of.

“They are not just the number one team in Africa for nothing and have shown the pedigree for many years. We have to remain at the top of our game and concentrated too."

The Aisha Buhari Cup will prepare Nigeria for their 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana in October.