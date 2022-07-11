South Africa dealt blow as Kgatlana ruled out of Wafcon with ruptured Achilles tendon

It looks likely to be heartbreak for Banyana Banyana striker after she was confirmed to have suffered a tournament-ending injury

Thembi Kgatlana has been ruled out of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2022 with South Africa through injury.

The Racing Louisville FC player suffered an Achilles tendon in Sunday’s 1-0 triumph over Botswana at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Following that injury, she was replaced by Nthabiseng Majiya in the 71st minute and that did not stop her from claiming the Woman of the Match award.

“Thembi Kgatlana sustained a complete rupture of the left Achilles tendon against Botswana, which was confirmed by the MRI scan this morning. Unfortunately, she will be out for the whole Wafcon 2022 tournament, and she is due for an operation back home in South Africa,” team physician Rodney Mokoka told Safa website.

“Post-operation healing will be guided by certain milestones that we have to achieve, of course, a comprehensive functional rehabilitation programme will be in place for her but the quicker we achieve those milestones the quicker she will be back in the field of play.”

The former Atletico Madrid star has played a pivotal role for Desiree Ellis’ team, including a goal in the 3-1 triumph over Burundi on July 7.

Kgatlana’s injury is a major setback for Banyana Banyana who are eyeing a first African title as well as a place in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup billed for New Zealand and Australia.

It will also hinder her chances of winning the Caf African Women's Footballer of the Year for the second time.

Prior to Safa's statement, the 26-year-old had expressed her confidence in recovering from the knock to feature in Thursday’s quarter-final against Tunisia.

“I have a sprain. I hope I will recover well and I hope it is not a serious injury,” Kgatlana said after the game as quoted by the Caf website.

Mokoka also gave an update on Jermaine Seoposenwe, who did not finish the game against Botswana due to injury.

“Jermain Seoposenwe sustained a soft tissue injury of the ankle against Botswana. She is doing well and will be available for training tomorrow [on Tuesday],” he said.

South Africa will now look up to Braga's Seoposenwe, Sejong Sportstoto's Hildah Magaia, UWC's Noxolo Cesane, and Mamelodi Sundowns' Melinda Kgadiete for goals against the North Africans.