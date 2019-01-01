South Africa 2 Finland 2: Kgatlana rescues point for Banyana Banyana

The reigning African Player of the Year was on target as Banyana earned a vital point against the Pearl Owls on Wednesday

South African senior women team played out a 2-2 draw with Finland in their opening Cyprus Women's Cup encounter on Wednesday.

Goals from Leandra Smeda and Thembi Kgatlana ensured Desiree Ellis' ladies fought back twice to earn a crucial point at the Athlítiko Kentro Zenon Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Juliette Kemppi broke the deadlock three minutes after the restart to put the Pearls Owls in front.

However, Banyana Banyana were given a penalty after Jermaine Seoposenwe was brought down inside the area and Smeda wasted no time to level matters from the spot in the 69th minute.

In the 77th minute, Adelina Engman recovered Anna Signuel's side lead but Kgatlana's fine strike in the 82nd minute saved Eliss' side from making a losing start.

Following the draw, now have one point from first game and they will shift focus to securing a win in their Group A clash with Korea DPR on Friday.