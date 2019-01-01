South Africa 1 Korea DPR 4: Yun-Mi's brace down Banyana Banyana

Desiree Ellis' ladies were a far from their best as they succumbed to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Korea DPR on Friday evening

were undone in their second Cyprus Women's Cup game as they were thrashed 4-1 by Korea DPR on Friday.

Instead of building on their 2-2 comeback draw against Finland, Desiree Ellis' side put up a below-par performance and paid dearly for their own errors at AEK Arena.

A brace from Yun-Mi and strikes from Ri Hyang-Sim and Wi Jong-Sim condemned Banyana Banyana to their first defeat of the tournament.

Yun-Mi opened the scoring for the Koreans seven minutes into the contest and Hyang-Sim doubled the lead six minutes later.

Banyana were plunged into more misery when Yun-Mi grabbed her brace and Korea's third of the game from Ri Pom-Hyang's assist in the 23rd minute.

In the 35th minute, Ri Hyang-Sum set up Jong-Sim to score a fourth of the match for Kim Kwang-Min's side to retain their place at the summit.

Article continues below

However, Lebogang Ramalepe's effort three minutes after the restart turned out to be a mere consolation for Ellis' side.

In the other Group A match, defeated Finland 2-1 to boost their hopes of reaching the next phase of the tournament at the same venue.

After the big loss, South Africa will still fancy their chances of progressing but they must beat Czech Republic in their last group A tie at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium on March 4.