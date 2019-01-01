UEFA Champions League

'Sorry for Liverpool and Chelsea' - How Nigerians reacted to Champions League round of 16 draw

Last updated
Comments()
Getty
Football enthusiasts in the West African nation reacted to the outcome of Monday’s draw in Nyon

Nigeria fans feel sorry for Premier League clubs Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea after they were drawn against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, respectively, in the Champions League Round of 16.

Among the intriguing matches lined up is the fixture between Chelsea and Bayern Munich after the Blues defeated the German giants in the 2012 final on home soil.

Article continues below

The next round of games in the Champions League is scheduled to take place next year with the first-leg slated for February 18,19, 25 and 26 while the return fixtures will be in March.

Editors' Picks

Meanwhile, Nigerians picked out the games they are looking forward to and also predicted which team would make it to the quarter-final of the elite European competition.

Close