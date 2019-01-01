'Sorry for Liverpool and Chelsea' - How Nigerians reacted to Champions League round of 16 draw
Nigeria fans feel sorry for Premier League clubs Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea after they were drawn against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, respectively, in the Champions League Round of 16.
Among the intriguing matches lined up is the fixture between Chelsea and Bayern Munich after the Blues defeated the German giants in the 2012 final on home soil.
The next round of games in the Champions League is scheduled to take place next year with the first-leg slated for February 18,19, 25 and 26 while the return fixtures will be in March.
Meanwhile, Nigerians picked out the games they are looking forward to and also predicted which team would make it to the quarter-final of the elite European competition.
The funny thing is all this Liverpool fans wishing to get Real Madrid, will be eliminated by our neighbor(Atlectico Madrid)... 😁😁😁 #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/kZT4J3UhY7— Bobby King 😉 (@SirBobbyKing) December 16, 2019
It's Real Madrid vs Manchester city— Omo kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) December 16, 2019
The better bald head will win #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/XrtAYXb5t6
Bayern Munich to Chelsea after drawing them in the last 16 of UCL #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/xt4jsfjQuJ— Ayoola (@i_olaelixir) December 16, 2019
Sorry to Liverpool and Chelsea on getting Atletico Madrid and Bayern respectively.. they're out🥴 #UCLdraw— Lekan💎 (@Olalaecon) December 16, 2019
Chelsea fans realizing they'll face Bayern with their dead defense #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/kgTrrwSTlF— Glucose guardian (@__ayodeji_) December 16, 2019
And Manchester city will play Real Madrid -Guardiola #UCLdraw— MR OLANREWAJU 🔱 (@MrOlanrewajuPR) December 16, 2019
Someone said Chelsea got the easiest draw !😂😂 #UCLdraw— mr.niceguy (@adedayotella16) December 16, 2019
Tammy will pull up a drogba performance that day and remind them of 2012😎 #UCLdraw— BOSS DADDY #CFC (@Maduchi18) December 16, 2019
Tottenham v Leipzig. Thank God. I'm happy for Mourinho #UCLdraw— Anthony Kamaru 🥊 (@TochiOfficial_) December 16, 2019
Chelsea vs Bayern🙂— Black ada (@EmmaAda2) December 16, 2019
Chelsea fans both dead and alive right now #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/uSe48UErNU
Chelsea rehearsing for Bayern #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/QBLoHVcPUP— Dee Fresh (@deefreshzee) December 16, 2019
Chelsea fans after seeing the draws😂😂😂🇳🇬 #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Lhb6M3MpWK— J A P H E T🌈 (@Japhet73858444) December 16, 2019
When chelsea fans are saying "we can beat bayern munich" #UCLdraw #ChelseaFC #Chelsea @ChampionsLeague— JUGUNU OF AFRIKA🌎 (@yung_krizz) December 16, 2019
You know what's Suicide?— TOLULOPE🔥🐉 (@only1t_line) December 16, 2019
Chelsea being Drawn with Bayern. I pray they come back alive 😂 #UCLdraw
Doesn't look so on paper but Chelsea will send Bayern Munich out of the CL. How they will do it, I don't know but it will happen #UCLdraw— Ayo FBI (@PureMind__) December 16, 2019
What a draw..huge game coming our way love it just love it #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/OhuMKaMF9Q— PRINCE_KENNY (@iam_kennybreezy) December 16, 2019
A repeat of 2012 😍😍😍💙💙💙💙 @ChelseaFC @ChampionsLeague @FCBayernEN #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/YgyU2Boz4a— Adedeji Emmanuel keflon (@Keflon36) December 16, 2019
Real Madrid fans #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/DOxe6Bueys— GALI (@_Muhammed16) December 16, 2019
Pep Guardiola ready to school zidane #UCLdraw— Tosinchoco (@alabi_tosin) December 16, 2019
Bayern Munich looking at Chelsea like #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/FYvqEcoU3R— Your Social prefect (@King_Chris_Jr) December 16, 2019