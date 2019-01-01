'Sorry for Liverpool and Chelsea' - How Nigerians reacted to Champions League round of 16 draw

Football enthusiasts in the West African nation reacted to the outcome of Monday’s draw in Nyon

fans feel sorry for Premier League clubs , and after they were drawn against , and , respectively, in the Round of 16.

Among the intriguing matches lined up is the fixture between Chelsea and Bayern Munich after the Blues defeated the German giants in the 2012 final on home soil.

Article continues below

The next round of games in the Champions League is scheduled to take place next year with the first-leg slated for February 18,19, 25 and 26 while the return fixtures will be in March.

Meanwhile, Nigerians picked out the games they are looking forward to and also predicted which team would make it to the quarter-final of the elite European competition.

The funny thing is all this Liverpool fans wishing to get Real Madrid, will be eliminated by our neighbor(Atlectico Madrid)... 😁😁😁 #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/kZT4J3UhY7 — Bobby King 😉 (@SirBobbyKing) December 16, 2019

It's Real Madrid vs Manchester city



The better bald head will win #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/XrtAYXb5t6 — Omo kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) December 16, 2019

Bayern Munich to Chelsea after drawing them in the last 16 of UCL #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/xt4jsfjQuJ — Ayoola (@i_olaelixir) December 16, 2019

Sorry to Liverpool and Chelsea on getting Atletico Madrid and Bayern respectively.. they're out🥴 #UCLdraw — Lekan💎 (@Olalaecon) December 16, 2019

Chelsea fans realizing they'll face Bayern with their dead defense #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/kgTrrwSTlF — Glucose guardian (@__ayodeji_) December 16, 2019

And Manchester city will play Real Madrid -Guardiola #UCLdraw



pic.twitter.com/uosU9Yf914 — MR OLANREWAJU 🔱 (@MrOlanrewajuPR) December 16, 2019

Someone said Chelsea got the easiest draw !😂😂 #UCLdraw — mr.niceguy (@adedayotella16) December 16, 2019

Tammy will pull up a drogba performance that day and remind them of 2012😎 #UCLdraw — BOSS DADDY #CFC (@Maduchi18) December 16, 2019

v Leipzig. Thank God. I'm happy for Mourinho #UCLdraw — Anthony Kamaru 🥊 (@TochiOfficial_) December 16, 2019

Chelsea vs Bayern🙂

Chelsea fans both dead and alive right now #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/uSe48UErNU — Black ada (@EmmaAda2) December 16, 2019

Chelsea fans after seeing the draws😂😂😂🇳🇬 #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Lhb6M3MpWK — J A P H E T🌈 (@Japhet73858444) December 16, 2019

You know what's Suicide?

Chelsea being Drawn with Bayern. I pray they come back alive 😂 #UCLdraw — TOLULOPE🔥🐉 (@only1t_line) December 16, 2019

Doesn't look so on paper but Chelsea will send Bayern Munich out of the CL. How they will do it, I don't know but it will happen #UCLdraw — Ayo FBI (@PureMind__) December 16, 2019

What a draw..huge game coming our way love it just love it #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/OhuMKaMF9Q — PRINCE_KENNY (@iam_kennybreezy) December 16, 2019

Pep Guardiola ready to school zidane #UCLdraw — Tosinchoco (@alabi_tosin) December 16, 2019