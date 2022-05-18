Sone Aluko: Nigeria international signs contract extension at Ipswich Town

Nigeria international Sone Aluko has secured a contract extension with League One club Ipswich Town.

The 33-year-old penned a one-year deal at Portman Road, with the Blues having the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

In his maiden season, he featured in 30 league matches with three goals to his credit (against Cambridge United and Portsmouth).

Impressed with his positive impact, the English side will now keep the former Aberdeen, Rangers and Hull City forward until the end of 2022-23 campaign.

“Sone Aluko's deal at Town has been extended for a further season following an option being exercised in his contract,” a statement from the Ipswich website read.

“The 33-year-old arrived in Suffolk last summer, signing a one-year deal, and made his debut for the Blues in a Carabao Cup tie at home to Newport County.”

One of the forward’s biggest highlights was bagging a brace as Ipswich Town settled for a 2-2 draw with Cambridge United on October 16, 2021.

Aluko expressed his delight with the extension and assured that he would do better next season.

“I’m really excited about the upcoming campaign at Portman Road," he told the club website.

"Although we didn’t achieve what we wanted to last season, I have full confidence in the squad, coaching staff and the club as a whole. We will all give 100% then next season.

"It’s a privilege to be able to wear the Town shirt and I’m happy I get to enjoy that for at least another season.

“I can’t wait to get back out there at Portman Road in front of our supporters."

On the international scene, after representing England at U16, U17, U18, and U19 levels, Aluko switched allegiance to the West African side.

He was part of the Nigeria U20 squad that featured in the 2009 Fifa World Cup staged in Egypt. There, he played in matches against Venezuela, Spain and Tahiti.

Aluko made his Super Eagles debut against the Republic of Ireland on May 29, 2009. He made the country’s provisional squad for the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa but failed to make the final cut.