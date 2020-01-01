Son prepares for Spurs return after completing military service

"It was a busy three months", the Korean winger admitted after taking advantage of the lockdown to fulfill the obligation

Heung-Min Son is now looking forward to starring for Spurs again in the Premier League after coming to the end of his mandatory military service in .

The winger was excused from the full 21-month term, which all Korean men are obliged to complete, due to his participation in the 2018 Asian Games, which the nation won.

But he was still expected to fulfil a shortened stint of four weeks before turning 28; a spell that, due to the interruption caused by coronavirus, he was able to see out from March onwards without missing any of the 2019-20 season.

“It’s been a very busy three months,” Son told Spurs' official website.

“It was a good experience. I couldn’t say everything that I’ve done but I really enjoyed it. Those guys were nice. The three weeks were tough but I tried to enjoy it.

“I don’t know how the people felt, but for me the three weeks have been long but it was a good experience, I enjoyed it.

“The first day when we don’t know each other was a bit weird but soon we got to know each other. We spent every day together in one room, 10 people very close, working together, we helped each other so the time was fantastic.

“Those guys, the first day and second day they couldn’t even speak to me but by the end they were joking with me and we were enjoying everyone together.”

Son joined Harry Kane on Spurs' casualty list prior to the March hiatus after being sidelined by a fractured arm, an injury that increased Jose Mourinho's woes up front.

The break, however, has allowed the player to resume full fitness and he admits that he cannot wait to get back into action after months of inactivity.

“I’m physically fine, I’m working really, really hard to be at my maximum level and I’m nearly there,” he said.

“Now we can train together, we’re training more then the last two weeks and the players – Moussa (Sissoko) is back, Harry (Kane) is back, Stevie (Bergwijn) is back, everyone wants to play again and everyone is motivated.”