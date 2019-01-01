'Son has more to come' - Tottenham star's impact delights former Spurs full-back Lee

The South Korean has been impressed by his compatriot and is also pleased to see the progress being made by his old club

Heung-Min Son still has room for improvement even after a stellar season with , according to his fellow South Korean and former Spurs left-back Young-Pyo Lee.

Son has been one of Spurs’ key men this season, and has scored a number of crucial goals to help Mauricio Pochettino’s side overcome the injury absences of Harry Kane.

The South Korean forward scored 12 goals and assisted six in the Premier League, while he has also netted four times en route to Spurs reaching the final for the first time.

But Lee, who made 70 appearances for Tottenham between 2005 and 2008, believes there is still more to come from his compatriot, telling Goal: “I recently met Son at Tottenham’s training ground. We talked a lot about his life at Tottenham and the club’s situation.

“He is very happy at Tottenham, enjoying the moment. He especially likes the people around Tottenham, just like I did when I was playing for Spurs. When I look back at my three years at Tottenham, the best thing for me were my team-mates and the staff, who helped me a lot.

“Son’s every game is affecting South Korean fans, including me. Korean fans, and Asian fans, feel proud of the fact that there’s an Asian player who can score more than 20 goals in the Premier League and Champions League. I believe, thanks to Son, European fans' view of Asian players has changed a lot.

“The Premier League is the best football league in the world and it’s not easy to be successful in the Premier League for any player. When I first heard that Son was joining Tottenham, I wished him to play well in the league because his every moment there will affect South Korean football, the international team, etc. Son has already proved himself there, and I believe there are more things to come from him.”

During his recent visit to the club, Lee also met Pochettino and was impressed by the character of the Spurs manager, saying: “I told him congratulations for this season’s achievement and he greeted me so well. He was much warmer than I imagined seeing him outside of the stadium. I could understand why all players like him and respect him so much.”

Spurs’ development has been a big talking point for fans and pundits this season, with the club finally moving into their new stadium, whilst keeping hold of key players like Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, and bringing players up through the academy as well.

Lee believes this development is largely down to the work of one man, saying: “There can be many reasons, but I believe the most important thing was the great job done by the chairman, Daniel Levy.

“He’s dealing with big decisions and small details by himself, and I believe the chairman’s passion towards the club is the best among the 20 clubs in the Premier League.

“Now that I look back, most of his decisions were correct calls. He is making all the people who love Tottenham very happy.”