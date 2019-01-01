‘Something very wrong with Ozil at Arsenal’ – World Cup winner irrelevant in big games, says Lauren

The former Gunners defender is looking for more from the German playmaker, while calling on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to stay

There is “something very wrong” with Mesut Ozil at , says Lauren, with the German accused of being irrelevant when the Gunners need him most in big games.

That is not a new accusation to have been levelled at the World Cup-winning playmaker.

Throughout his time in , Ozil is considered to have struggled for consistency and fallen short of the talismanic standing expected of him.

Exit talk has been sparked as a result, with it possible that a move could be made in the summer of 2019.

Former Gunners defender Lauren believes the 30-year-old will stay on for at least one more year, but admits that he needs to start offering much more to the collective cause in north London.

“Mesut Ozil will stay at Arsenal next season but he needs to start fulfilling his potential,” Lauren told bwin.

“Whether you are Arsenal, or , you need your best players to perform on the big stage and Ozil failed to do that on multiple occasions last year.

“In the biggest games last season, the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the , Ozil was not relevant, so there is something very wrong there. Mesut Ozil has a lot of potential and no doubt [Unai] Emery will be working to bring that to the forefront this season.”

Ozil is no longer considered to be the key man for Arsenal, with Lauren claiming that two prolific frontmen are now more important to future plans.

He added: “It is integral to Arsenal’s success next season to keep hold of [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and [Alexandre] Lacazette.

“The club and backroom team will be doing their utmost to keep both players at the club and hoping that they both avoid temptations of European football and stay at Arsenal for the foreseeable future.

“If you play well at the top level, European clubs will always be looking to sign you, Arsenal need to do whatever they can to keep their star players.”

One player who has already headed out of the Emirates Stadium is Aaron Ramsey, with the Wales international midfielder having linked up with Serie A champions Juventus as a free agent.

Lauren added of that agreement, which has come at the end of a long-running saga that saw Arsenal fail to put fresh terms in place: “Losing Aaron Ramsey to is a big loss for Arsenal.

“Unai and his backroom team will need to use this transfer window to make a big signing to replace him.

“Throughout his time at the club, and even when he had announced he was leaving the club, Ramsey was a brilliant player who always played to his best ability. The gap he has left in the club will be felt unless the club bring in someone to replace him quickly.”