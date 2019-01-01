'Some of Abraham's touches were Drogba-esque' - Chelsea striker hailed by Ferdinand

The former England defender paid the Blues forward a huge compliment, as he likened his play to an ex-Stamford Bridge superstar

Rio Ferdinand sees parts of legend Didier Drogba in Tammy Abraham's game and believes the young striker's career is progressing nicely.

The Blues forward scored the opening goal in Chelsea's 2-1 win over on Wednesday, taking his tally to eight goals in 10 matches this season.

Speaking as a pundit for BT Sport , Ferdinand admittedd he was reminded of Drogba when watching Abraham play in and believes the 22-year-old is displaying different features to his game as he develops.

"I saw elements in Tammy’s game that I haven’t seen as much as I would have liked to before," the ex- defender said.

"His hold-up play, coming to the ball, bringing others into play. There were some balls that came into him that were Didier Drogba-esque.

"I think he’s developing nicely, he’s scoring goals, he’s scoring different types of goals and I think he’s a threat.

"This touch here (for his goal), when this ball comes to him, it’s a magnificent touch because it’s not the perfect ball. He adjusts his feet beautifully and the finish, the calmness to do it like that."

Abraham had been sent out on loan the previous three seasons at , and , excelling with 26 goals as the latter got promoted to the Premier League.

He has hit the ground running with seven strikes in seven league games this season but the situation was not always so promising for the English striker.

Ferdinand revealed Dominic Solanke was rated higher than Abraham as they were coming through the youth teams at Cobham and it was sign of character that the now-first choice Blues forward had risen to the top.

"Do you know what I love about him? When he was at Chelsea, scoring goals for fun, they had Dominic Solanke and everyone was in the house thought he was better than him," Ferdinand said.

"He’s had to go out on loan, he’s had to go and prove himself at various clubs in the Championship, he’s had to show people ‘I’m made of the right stuff’.

"He’s come back and yes, he has been fortunate in the sense of the transfer ban but again, character. You can have all the ability in the world but if you don’t have the character, the nous to see a situation and say ‘I’m going to take that’.

"He’s doing that and he’s improving game by game, going strength to strength."

Abraham will be hoping to continue his good form in the Premier League as Chelsea travel to on Sunday.