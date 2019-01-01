Solskjaer urges aggressive Man United approach against Liverpool at Old Trafford

The caretaker boss is looking for a fast start from his side against their rivals at Old Trafford, in a match he sees as the biggest on the schedule

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to play on the front foot against Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying at Old Trafford

The caretaker boss warned that his side could suffer if they decide to sit back against the Reds in Sunday’s showdown.

Liverpool enter Sunday’s contest looking to jump back to the top of the league, while Solskjaer is looking to stay unbeaten in domestic action since taking over for Jose Mourinho.

But the manager knows his side can’t be timid against Liverpool’s vaunted front line, and must try to attack Klopp’s side right from the off.

“We always want to take the initiative,” he told reporters. “I thought we started on the front foot against PSG but, then again, they took the initiative so we will go into this game wanting to dominate the game but we know their strengths.

“We know they're going to be waiting for our mistakes and counter attack but then, if we drop back, they can dominate us.

“So we don't want to do that at Old Trafford, so we've just got to take that lead.”

Solskjaer also believes that Liverpool may be feeling the pressure of being in the title race this late in the season, but also sent a reminder that his own club has not tasted Premier League success for a while now.

"I'm sure Liverpool do feel under more pressure each season that goes by, but we have to remember we've not won a title for a few years either.

"We need to get back to being involved, I wouldn't like to see this club end up just being happy to be among the top four.

"If you aim too low and reach your targets then that's more dangerous than aiming too high and missing them."

And while Sunday’s fixture could play heavily into the finishing position for both clubs this season, United looking to hold onto a place themselves, the Norwegian says every match between the two storied clubs carries plenty of expectations.

“Always the first game you look to on the fixture list: at home against Liverpool.

“I actually came over [from Norway] and I was in the studio with Gary [Neville] and Jamie Carragher a few years back when David [De Gea] was unbelievable in goal. I think he made six or seven saves, and it was 3-0 in the end [in 2014]. It's the one game for everyone in Manchester.”