Solskjaer responds to Pochettino to Man Utd rumours & gives his verdict on Mourinho at Tottenham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to ongoing rumours linking Mauricio Pochettino with his position at , while also offering his take on Jose Mourinho's return to the Premier League with .

Pochettino was relieved of his managerial duties at Spurs on Tuesday, after transforming the team into top four regulars and finalists in just over five years at the helm.

The Argentine is not expected to be out of work for long, however, with , and all touted as possible next destinations for a highly sought after coach.

Article continues below

It has also been suggested that Pochettino could succeed Solskjaer at Old Trafford, but the Norwegian dismissed any fears over his job when asked to comment on the ex-Spurs boss and his replacement Mourinho.

"It's good to have Jose back definitely - especially for you guys, maybe for me because you can talk and write about everything else," Solskjaer told a press conference on Friday.

"For Mauricio, it's always sad when one of your colleagues, a good man, you lose your job before Christmas."