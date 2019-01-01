Solskjaer not expecting January signings at Manchester United

The caretaker boss believes that his side won't be adding any new players this month

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he does not believe his side will make any signings in January.

United have won all four of Solskjaer's matches in charge so far after the Norweigan took over for the sacked Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was let go in part due to his public complaints over the club's lack of activity in the transfer market, with the Portuguese particurally frustrated by the club failing to sign a centre-back.

Solskjaer, though, has said he is content with his squad and doesn't believe United will make any signings while the January transfer window is open.

"I'm happy with squad I've got," the 45-year-old said.

"I don't expect anyone to come in but obviously if the club have targeted and identified a few and I think they might fit here, I'll give my thumbs up. But it's not just my decision.

"Nobody had to tell me I had loads of talented players [to inherit at United]. I can see that from outside."

Though United may not make any January signings, Solskjaer praised the scouting work the club does behind the scenes earlier on Friday.

Article continues below

"The club’s probably had a plan, you don’t just plan the next day and next month but this transfer window has probably been planned since the summer and the year before, the structure is phenomenal," the United boss told reporters.

After wins against Cardiff, Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Newcastle to begin his United career, Solskjaer will lead United on Saturday when they face Reading in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils will then return to Premier League action on January 13 when they travel to Tottenham.