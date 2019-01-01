Solskjaer: I always knew I could manage Man Utd

The Norwegian has never doubted he had the ability to lead the Red Devils but stressed he's helped by a great support staff

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he never doubted his ability to manage despite criticism during his tenure.

United are on a five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League and sit sixth in the table ahead of hosting on Sunday.

Solskjaer has faced criticism since replacing Jose Mourinho in December last year, but recent wins over and have silenced the Norwegian's doubters.

The United manager declaring he has always believed in his own ability to deliver at Old Trafford.

"I always had the belief that I could manage this club. I wouldn't have taken the job if I had felt I couldn't do it because I owe Manchester United honesty," Solskjaer told UK media, via the Mirror.

"Football wise, I think I can hold my own when it comes to tactics and stuff, but I have a great staff to help me. It's not all about me.



"I'm so glad I've got Michael Carrick, Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna and I think I make them feel that I can do the job here and that's happening.

"That's why I was never afraid of not being able to handle this. I always knew I could.

"It's about treating people the right way and, for me, managing United is treating the staff, the players, anyone the same. It doesn't matter which club I'm at, that's just my personality."

A win over on Sunday would lift United back into fifth and just two points behind fourth-placed .

The Red Devils have won three straight games in all competitions with the club scoring eight goals during that span.

Marcus Rashford has been key to United's attacking resurgence with Solskjaer recently comparing the young English striker to Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It's very easy to compare the two of them, yeah," Solskjaer said. "Both with skills, body shape, attitude, attributes - everything.

"The boy [Rashford] has every chance in the world to become a top, top player. Let's hope he continues like this.

"I don't want to talk about the amount of goals. As long as he keeps being positive and being direct and thinking about getting in front of the goal and getting chances, he'll score goals."