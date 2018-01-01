Solskjaer hints at January arrivals at Man Utd & says he will have an input

The interim manager at Old Trafford is not ruling out a busy month of spending in the new year as he plans for his first match in charge at Cardiff

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Manchester United will be making moves in the January window and has vowed he will "have an input" over the club's transfer dealings.

The former Red Devils striker has taken interim charge of the Old Trafford outfit until the end of the season having replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer has been tasked with turning around the fortunes of this Man Utd side after a disappointing start to the campaign.

And part of that process may involve the arrival of new faces during the winter window, and former Norway international Solskjaer is not ruling out a busy month of spending in the new year.

He told reporters at his first press conference on Friday: “I will have an input of course but the job now is to get to know the players, observe them and see the qualities they possess.

“I have seen more or less every game from Norway when I’ve had time. I have to get to know the players, and see what I can help them improve on.

“The club has their recruitment and scouting so I’m sure they’ve got their targets.”

Poor recruitment has played a key role in Man Utd's struggles since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, with a number of big-money signings struggling to make the desired impact on the first-team.

Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez are just some of the world stars who have failed to live up to the hype surrounding them over the last five years while this summer's £52 million arrival, Fred, has found himself out of the starting 11 for much of the campaign.

Whomever arrives in January, Solskjaer will be hopeful they can aid his new side in their battle to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible.

After 17 games the 20-time English champions sit sixth in the table, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool and 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot.

Solskjaer's tenure begins on Saturday against Cardiff City - a team he managed during the 2013-14 campaign though he could not save them from relegation to the Championship.

And he admits he learned a lot from his time in South Wales, saying: "I’m getting old, my grey hairs are coming, I’ve had about 300-400 games as a first-team manager now. That period in Cardiff was of course a huge step for me.

"I’ve learnt a lot, I’ve evaluated, I’ve reflected on it. I made a few mistakes, but if you don’t make mistakes you’re not going to learn and unfortunately I made a few of them.

"But then again they’re in the Premier League now so I don’t think they’re too unhappy about it now.”

Solskjaer will be without striker Romelu Lukaku for the match at the Cardiff City Stadium as the Red Devils look for just their third win in nine games in all competitions.