Solskjaer content with FA Cup replay after Man Utd draw

The Red Devils' display left plenty to be desired, but their manager is simply happy they remain alive in the competition

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was satisfied with 's display in the clash against , despite his side not mustering a shot on target in the 0-0 draw at Molineux.

A replay will be required to decide who will go through to the fourth round after neither team crafted a winner in Saturday's encounter, which only came alive in the final 20 minutes.

United substitute Marcus Rashford hit the crossbar moments after coming on before Matt Doherty had a goal correctly disallowed for handball, while Raul Jimenez rattled the woodwork for the hosts.

Despite his side ultimately hanging on to take the tie back to Old Trafford without managing a shot on target in a domestic match for the first time since January 2015, Solskjaer was pleased with the level of their performance.

"I'd rather have a replay than be out of the cup. We knew coming here was difficult but we're still in the hat and at home there's a little bit more chance of going through," Solskjaer told BT Sport .

"It always is [tough] when you come to Molineux. I thought we played well in the first half, dominated possession but then they took over in the second half, which made it an even tougher game.



"We got off the hook when Doherty mistimed his header and it hit his arm, but I thought a draw was a fair result.

"We didn't create too many chances but I thought we controlled it. It was just that last bit we missed, we set out to control possession. I thought we did okay.

"Some players have played and are tired, some haven't played and probably felt the effects of that towards the end."

There were concerns over Harry Maguire's fitness, with the defender struggling with an injury.

The international stayed on to complete the 90 minutes, though Solskjaer admitted he could be doubtful for the EFL Cup clash with in midweek.

"I don't know," Solskjaer replied when asked if Maguire would be fit for the Manchester derby. "We were close to taking him off at half-time, but he battled through.

"Let's see how he recovers, but we hope so."