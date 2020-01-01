Solskjaer backing Ighalo to hit the ground running in absence of Rashford

The Nigerian is set to be named in the Man Utd squad that travels to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Monday

Odion Ighalo does not need extensive work with his new team-mates to have an impact on the pitch, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

United signed the former striker from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day on a loan deal that runs until the end of the season.

However, the 30-year-old did not join Solskjaer's squad in Spain for their mid-season break , with United exercising caution due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus in .

More teams

United travel to Stamford Bridge to face in the Premier League on Monday - a trip Ighalo will make - with Solskjaer adamant forwards can still thrive without a lengthy integration period.

"I didn't have to have a training session to come on and do something," Solskjaer said.

"As a striker sometimes you know you just get thrown out there and do what you can. It might be that he'll have to come off the bench and get us a goal and then he just does whatever he's always done.

"He'll be involved with us [at Chelsea] and he'll travel down with us. Obviously now he's out of that two-week period of precaution - and it's just a precaution we've made. He'll travel with us and let's see if he's involved or not.

"We've kept in touch with him and of course we've done our own programme, he's done his. It was always going to be a case of him having to integrate to the group anyway after having been out in .

"He needs to get used to the players and the team and needs to get up to speed as quick as he can.

"He's been working really hard, I think he's probably pinching himself at times because he's now at his favourite club at the age of 30 but he's earned that one. Hopefully he’ll impress us as much so we can see him play."

United sought a striker after Marcus Rashford sustained a double stress fracture in his back in an replay with on January 15, ruling him out for around three months.

Few would have expected them to sign international Ighalo, though, given his previous Premier League experience came with Watford between 2014 and 2017.

Ighalo scored 39 times in 99 games for the Hornets and netted five times during the last year, and Solskjaer has been impressed by his record in front of goal.

"[With] the injury to Marcus Rashford… It has to be said that we needed another forward," Solskjaer added.

Article continues below

"When we got the chance to get Odion, on a loan, that was for us a goalscorer, top scorer [at the] African Nations Cup last year, we think, yeah, he can help the club.

"I know he's a very professional player, good lad and he'll give something to the group."

Solskjaer confirmed he does not expect any of United's injured players to return at Stamford Bridge, meaning midfield duo Scott McTominay (knee) and Paul Pogba (ankle) will remain sidelined.