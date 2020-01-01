Solskjaer backed to stay in Man Utd job as he 'understands what the club needs'

Wes Brown has backed the Norwegian to continue in the managerial hot-seat despite the team's inconsistency this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to turn fortunes around at , but the players have to be 100 per cent committed, says Wes Brown.

The Red Devils have suffered their worst start to a top-flight season in 33 years, having lost eight of their opening 24 fixtures, and are now in danger of missing out on qualification.

Solskjaer watched his side lose 2-0 to runaway leaders at Anfield on Sunday, before overseeing another defeat by the same scoreline against at Old Trafford three days later.

United remain in fifth despite those results, but missed a great opportunity to close the gap on fourth-placed , who dropped five points during meetings with Newcastle and .

A number of fans and experts have called for a change in the dugout, including ex-United midfielder Paul Ince, who thinks Solskjaer was an odd appointment given his limited previous experience in management.

However, Brown insists that the Norwegian head coach is fully aware of what United need to start moving forward again, and wants to see him given more time to affect significant change.

“Listen, Ole understands the club as much as I do, if not more," the former United defender told The Independent.

"He understands what the club needs and where it needs to be again. That will take time but at the same time, he understands what the players need to understand about it.

“Everyone needs to perform every game. We can't have mixed games with three or four players slacking off, that's not how the game works.

"Everybody has to play at 100 per cent and be committed, and first of all, that's what we need from the lads.”

Solskjaer has given a number of academy stars the chance to shine in the 2019-20 campaign, with Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams managing to earn prominent roles in the senior squad.

Brown is delighted to see the club sticking to its core values and promoting from within, but urges the next generation to remain grounded as they aim to fulfil their potential in the coming years.

"You ask about players to watch, you ask the coaches,” he added. “If anything these are the guys who understand more than anyone. You could buy people from all over the world but these guys understand what the club is about.

“The main thing [for the younger players] is consistency. You can have a good season, a good year, but you've always got to keep training and learning from the older lads.

"In football, you can always learn. Keep your feet on the ground. That's basically it. It's your dream to play for Manchester United but also to win trophies and that's what we've got to get back to.”