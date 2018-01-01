Solskjaer arrives for first day at Man Utd as he meets the players

The Norwegian will take charge of his first training session on Thursday following his appointment as interim boss at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has arrived at Manchester United as he meets the players and oversees his first training session since taking over as interim manager.

In a whirlwind last 48 hours, United made the decision to sack Jose Mourinho after a dismal start to the 2018-19 campaign, appointing Solskjaer as his temporary replacement until the end of the season.

Speaking after taking the job, Solskjaer told the club's official website: "Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club."

And he arrived at the club's Carrington training complex shortly before 8.00am (GMT) on Thursday morning as he began his tenure in charge of the club where he enjoyed so much success as a player.

Solskjaer now has the tricky task of bringing United back into contention for a top-four finish, with the Red Devils currently sixth in the Premier League table, 11 points off the Champions League spots.

He also has the Champions League last 16 clash with PSG to look forward to, with Mourinho having steered United to second place in Group H, where defeat to Valencia meant they missed out on the chance to top the group.

His immediate attention will turn to a fixture against one of his former clubs, however, with United facing Cardiff City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Solskjaer was manager of the Bluebirds when they suffered relegation from England's top-flight back in 2014, although the likes of Henning Berg and Mark Bosnich, former team-mates of the Norwegian at Old Trafford, do not think that spell is relevant when compared to leading Manchester United.

Regardless of how Solskjaer performs, it appears Molde, whom the 45-year-old left to take the job at United, expect their manager back at the end of the 2018-19 season.

However, Sky Sports have claimed that United have already reached an agreement with the Norwegian club to pay them a compensation figure of £7.2 million, should they decide they want Solskjaer to take the job on a permanent basis.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino does, however, remain the overwhelming favourite to get the full-time post.

Indeed, former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp has gone as far as saying he thinks Pochettino will leave the club for United in 2019, while various ex-United stars have offered their backing to the idea of the Argentine taking charge at Old Trafford.

Since his sacking Mourinho released a short statement revealing his pride at having managed United, while some of his first-team squad, including Jesse Lingard, Eric Bailly and Diogo Dalot left messages of thanks and support to the Portuguese via their social media accounts.