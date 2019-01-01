Solomon Ogbeide seeks Lobi Stars’ improvement against Mamelodi Sundowns

The Pride of Benue gaffer has revealed his disappointment at his attackers display against Katsina United and wants a change in South Africa

Lobi Stars head coach, Solomon Ogbeide has read a riot act to his misfiring players ahead of this weekend's Caf Champions League game against Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria.

Ogbeide said that his team cannot afford to have a repeat of their woeful display against Katsina United when they face the Brazilians in a must-win encounter.

Article continues below

‘In a game of football, three things happen, it is either you lose, win or draw. I am happy we didn’t lose,” Ogbeide told the media.

“When you begin to waste your chances, then anything can happen. We wasted a lot of scoring opportunities today.

“We still have a lot of outstanding games to play and on Sunday we are going to , but what happened today will not repeat itself again in our subsequent matches. When you are eager to score, the anxiety is always there, no matter the kind instructions you pass to them, they will not listen.”

The home draw against Katsina United places place in the relegation zone as they are 11th with eight points from five matches. They also sit at the base of Group A in the Caf .