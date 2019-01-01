Solomon Ogbeide assures of Lobi Stars preparedness for Wydad tie

The Pride of Benue tactician has assured that his players have prepared so hard for the Moroccans and are not ready to be second best

Lobi Stars’ Solomon Ogbeide has stressed that he does not feel that his players will have an inferiority complex when they step out against Wydad Casablanca in Saturday's Caf Champions League tie at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The Pride of Benue are third in the group with only three points after two games. Lobi Stars could climb to the top if they are able to beat the Moroccans while hoping that the other tie at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, Pretoria goes in their favour.

Ogbeide disclosed that Wydad are among the top teams in Africa but that they are not afraid of them as they countdown to the game and that he and his players know how to deal with the Moroccans to ensure that the three points are theirs at the end of the game.

“We won’t play any second fiddle to Wydad Casablanca because we know that we are at home and must make good use of our home games,” Ogbeide told Goal.

Article continues below

“They are among the best on the continent but this game is very much important to us and we have prepared so hard for it.

"We have seen the peculiar nature of the group and anyone that jokes with his home games will have himself to blame.

"We have respect for Wydad but we must claim maximum points from the game to ensure that our prospect of picking one of the two tickets remains intact.”